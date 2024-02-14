Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a telephone conversation with Gurmeet Singh, an injured farmer participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, condemning the Modi government's approach toward the nation's farmers.
The telephonic conversation, facilitated by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring, occurred on Tuesday night. He had visited a government hospital in Rajpura following clashes between farmers and Haryana Police.
He also posted a video of the interaction on Facebook and said, “Gurmeet Singh, an ex-army soldier who was severely injured after being tortured by the police in the farmers' movement, spoke to Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Along with asking about the condition of the farmers, he also spoke of his full support in this struggle of the country's food producers."
The same was shared by Indian National Congress on social media platform 'X' and stated "We are not terrorists; we are farmers of this country," said Gurmeet Singh, described in the post as a retired army personnel.
"Gurmeet Singh ji is seriously injured due to the harsh actions taken by the Modi government against farmers (loosely translated)," the post added.
During the conversation, Gandhi expressed concern about Singh's health and reiterated his support for the peaceful movement demanding farmers' rights. He condemned the Modi government's treatment of farmers and highlighted the youth and farmer status of Singh, stating that such actions put democracy to shame.
He even praised Singh and encouraged him with a "Shabash" (Well done) along with best wishes.
The clash between farmers and Haryana Police occurred on Tuesday at two border points between the states as the farmers attempted to march towards the national capital. They are protesting for various demands, including a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, reminiscent of their 2020 protest that lasted for 13 months.