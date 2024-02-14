Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a telephone conversation with Gurmeet Singh, an injured farmer participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, condemning the Modi government's approach toward the nation's farmers.

The telephonic conversation, facilitated by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring, occurred on Tuesday night. He had visited a government hospital in Rajpura following clashes between farmers and Haryana Police.

He also posted a video of the interaction on Facebook and said, “Gurmeet Singh, an ex-army soldier who was severely injured after being tortured by the police in the farmers' movement, spoke to Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Along with asking about the condition of the farmers, he also spoke of his full support in this struggle of the country's food producers."

The same was shared by Indian National Congress on social media platform 'X' and stated "We are not terrorists; we are farmers of this country," said Gurmeet Singh, described in the post as a retired army personnel.

"Gurmeet Singh ji is seriously injured due to the harsh actions taken by the Modi government against farmers (loosely translated)," the post added.