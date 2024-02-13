Farmers' Delhi March: HC Issues Notices To Haryana, Punjab, Centre On Two Petitions

The petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who was representing the Centre, said the court has issued notices and fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing.

He submitted that three Union ministers had held a meeting with the farmer leaders first on February 8 and then two ministers another round of meeting on Monday.

The government is ready for talks with the representatives of farmers on any issue, said Jain, stressing it is the government's view that the matter should be resolved through dialogue.