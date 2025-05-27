Watch | Bihar Elections 2025: Migration And Unemployment To Play A Decisive Role

The issue of migration is once again taking centre stage in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav launched a campaign two years ago highlighting the exodus from the state. More recently, the Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar undertook a month-long march advocating ‘Stop Migration, Provide Jobs’. Political strategist Prashant Kishor has consistently labelled migration as Bihar’s most pressing problem in his rallies.
According to many reports, migration from Bihar paints a grim picture. The state has been termed as the second state, after Uttar Pradesh, from where maximum migration takes place.
However, when Outlook India sought the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) perspective on the persistent migration, a party leader dismissed the idea of work-driven exodus, claiming people migrate out of choice and not out of distress.
To verify this claim, Outlook India travelled to Bihar’s villages to investigate whether any labourer was migrating out of choice.
