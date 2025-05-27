National

Watch | Bihar Elections 2025: Migration And Unemployment To Play A Decisive Role

According to many reports, migration from Bihar paints a grim picture. The state has been termed as the second state, after Uttar Pradesh, from where maximum migration takes place. However, when Outlook India sought the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) perspective on the persistent migration, a party leader dismissed the idea of work-driven exodus, claiming people migrate out of choice and not out of distress.