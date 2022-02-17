Waste-To-Wealth: PM Modi To Inaugurate Mega Bio-CNG Plant In Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art bio-CNG plant in Indore, one of the biggest plants for processing wet municipal waste in the country, on February 19.

The ‘lighthouse plant’ has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Limited (IEISL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It will go a long way in helping achieve the twin objectives of zero-waste and circular economy under the Prime minister’s “waste-to-wealth” initiative.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union minister for Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and many other dignitaries.

The bio-CNG plant located at Devguradiya Trenching Ground in Indore has a capacity of 550 tons per day, which will use an organic fraction of solid waste as feedstock (wet waste) generated in the city.

Indore, which has emerged as the cleanest city in the country over the past few years, ensures 100 per cent segregation of solid waste at the source leading to less than 1 per cent impurities in the wet waste.

According to experts, Indore’s quality of wet waste is one of the best in the world, which prompted the private partners to participate in the PPP bid for setting set up of 550-TPD capacity bio-CNG plant in the city at their own cost.

The bio-CNG plant will produce 17 to 18 metric ton of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) along with 100 MT per day of high-quality organic manure. Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Limited (IEISL), the private partner which has made 100 per cent capital investment for the project, will also bear the operation and maintenance cost for the entire concessional period of 20 years. It is based on zero-landfill models.

Accruing the benefits of the PPP Model, IMC will also get annual royalty of Rs.2.52 crore from IEISL. Further, IMC will purchase a minimum 50 per cent quantity of Bio-CNG produced at the plant at the rate of Rs.5, which is less than the prevailing market price of CNG used for running the city buses.

The project has some unique features such as a fully automated pre-treatment unit and separation hammer mill technology for the preparation of bio-slurry feed to run digesters. Besides, the anaerobic digesters, mounted with agitators, work on Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) principle. Also, Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) technology has been used to ensure high-quality recovery of bio-CNG fuel from raw biogas.

The project will help in the mitigation of 1,30,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

About 20 per cent of the total power requirement of the plant will be met through a captive solar power plant.

