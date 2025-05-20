Waqf (Amendment) Act: Supreme Court Hearing To Resume Tomorrow

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said, "The expression 'practice of islam for 5 years' and aspect of contrivance. In another endowment, for a temple, there is no requirement to prove I am practicing the religion for a certain time... Is there an ascertainable principle to determine if I practice Islam? Can some one ask me, do you pray 5 times a day and thus I will stop from making a waqf? Then someone will ask me if I drink.. is that how it will be judged? Similar with contrivance part which is sought to be proven."