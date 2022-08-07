Villager Murdered In Chhattisgarh; Police Suspect Maoist linkV

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, with police suspecting a Maoist link to the crime, an official said.

The reason behind the killing, which took place in the wee hours in Galgam village under Usoor police station limits, was not yet known, he said.

The victim, identified as Somdu Madvi, a resident of Galgam village, was murdered by unidentified persons, probably Maoists, the official said.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the crime, he said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and launched a probe into the incident, he added.

