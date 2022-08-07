Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Villager Murdered In Chhattisgarh; Police Suspect Maoist linkV

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, with police suspecting a Maoist link to the crime, an official said.

undefined
Doordarshan cameraman recorded a message for his mother before being killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada. Photo credit: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 3:42 pm

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, with police suspecting a Maoist link to the crime, an official said.

The reason behind the killing, which took place in the wee hours in Galgam village under Usoor police station limits, was not yet known, he said.

The victim, identified as Somdu Madvi, a resident of Galgam village, was murdered by unidentified persons, probably Maoists, the official said.          

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the crime, he said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and launched a probe into the incident, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District Maoist Link Somdu Madvi A Resident Of Galgam Village Galgam Village Usoor Police Station Limits Body For Postmortem Claimed Responsibility For The Crime
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis