Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called on his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu here at his residence. Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

Naidu's five-year term as Vice President ended on August 10.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the former Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu Ji at his residence in New Delhi today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)