Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition To Debut In Mumbai From January 20

Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition To Debut In Mumbai From January 20

A painting by Sumaya Bernier depicts Kaaba in Mecca in the style of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh
Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:25 pm

Legendary Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh's iconic paintings will be part of an immersive 360-degree multimedia exhibition from January 20 here at the World Trade Centre. The "Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and a self-portrait will be among more than 300 artworks on show in the "first such exhibition" to debut in India. 

Van Gogh, who is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art, painted over 2,100 artworks that mostly acquired global fame after the artist's death in 1890 at the young age of 37. 

The 'Van Gogh 360° India', by Festival House Inc, will use "cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers" to create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter.

The floor-to-ceiling projections of the master artist's oeuvre will create a three-dimensional world of iconic paintings, highlighting brushstrokes, details and colours. "Vincent van Gogh’s paintings are some of the most recognisable in the world and his art deserves to be seen and experienced by Indian audiences - especially our children and younger generation," Nikhil Chinapa, spokesperson Van Gogh 360° India, said in a statement.

"Taking art out of museums and making it accessible for audiences is imperative, and immersive exhibitions like this go a long way in introducing art in a fun and exciting way. I can’t wait to bring it to life in Mumbai!" he added. The organisers said they hope to bring the exhibition to Delhi and Bengaluru after coming to a close in Mumbai on February 17. 

(With PTI inputs)

