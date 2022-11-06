Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Asks Officials To Speed Up Recruitment Process

Dhami held a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to review employment scenario in the state, during which he directed them not to delay clearance of files and speed up recruitment procedure.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked secretaries to submit information about vacancies PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 4:42 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked all secretaries to submit information about vacancies in their respective departments to the government within a week.

Dhami held a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to review employment scenario in the state, during which he directed them not to delay clearance of files and speed up recruitment procedure. The Chief Minister asked the department of skill development and employment to hold regular job fairs with the help of industrial organisations.

Issuing strict instructions to officials against keeping departmental files pending, Dhami said the Chief Minister's Office will take serious note of such delays. Vacancies whose requisitions are to be sent to the state civil services commission should be examined and sent as early as possible, he said. Posts that are important in terms of departmental utility should also be filled on priority, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand CM Dhami Asks Officials Speed Up Recruitment Process Employment Scenario Industrial Organisations Submit Information Vacancies Respective Departments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC