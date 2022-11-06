Uttarakhand CM Dhami Asks Officials To Speed Up Recruitment Process

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked all secretaries to submit information about vacancies in their respective departments to the government within a week.

Dhami held a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to review employment scenario in the state, during which he directed them not to delay clearance of files and speed up recruitment procedure. The Chief Minister asked the department of skill development and employment to hold regular job fairs with the help of industrial organisations.

Issuing strict instructions to officials against keeping departmental files pending, Dhami said the Chief Minister's Office will take serious note of such delays. Vacancies whose requisitions are to be sent to the state civil services commission should be examined and sent as early as possible, he said. Posts that are important in terms of departmental utility should also be filled on priority, he added.

(With PTI inputs)