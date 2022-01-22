Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
UP Polls: Mayawati Names 51 Candidates For Second Phase Seats

The BSP list announced by party president Mayawati contains candidates for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.

UP Polls: Mayawati Names 51 Candidates For Second Phase Seats
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati - PTI

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 4:43 pm

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday released the second list of 51 candidates for constituencies going to polls in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

According to party sources, the candidates declared include 23 from the Muslim community and 10 from Scheduled Castes.

A total of 55 seats will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.

The BSP list contains candidates for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.

Mayawati also released a new slogan 'Har polling booth ko jitana hai, BSP ko satta mein lana hai.'

Releasing the list of names, the BSP president appealed to her party workers to follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the Election Commission while working for the victory of candidates to realise the dreams of B.R Ambedkar and party's founder Kanshi Ram.

"The BSP is fighting alone in UP and Uttarkhand with full strength and preparations but in Punjab it has formed an alliance with Akali Dal. I have full faith that our party will get good results in these two states and its alliance will perform well in Punjab," she said.

The first list of candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party was released on January 15.

The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and continue till March 7 and results will be declared on March 10.

National Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) UP Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022
