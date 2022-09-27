UP Police Detains 57 People In Raids Against PFI

Fifty-seven people were taken into custody in raids across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh against the Popular Front of India and its frontal organisations, a senior police official said in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the raids jointly carried out by the Anti Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force and the local police simultaneously across the districts, documents and evidence were collected, Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

Fifty-seven people have been taken into custody, he added.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected, Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)

