UP Police Detains 57 People In Raids Against PFI

Uttar Pradesh: The officials said 57 people were taken into custody in raids across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh against the Popular Front of India.

PFI members arrested in Meerut
PFI members arrested in Meerut.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 3:23 pm

Fifty-seven people were taken into custody in raids across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh against the Popular Front of India and its frontal organisations, a senior police official said in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the raids jointly carried out by the Anti Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force and the local police simultaneously across the districts, documents and evidence were collected, Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

Fifty-seven people have been taken into custody, he added.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected, Kumar said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Uttar Pradesh Popular Front Of India (PFI) Raids UP Police Anti- Terrorist Squad Special Task Force (STF) Evidence Crime Lucknow
