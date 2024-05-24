National

Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence

It has been reported that on the day of the incident, the couple, like every other time, fought over the undisclosed gender of the unborn baby which unexpectedly led to Panna Lal threatening to cut open Anita's stomach to check the baby's gender and attacked her with a sickle. According to the woman, the cut was so deep that her intestines were left hanging from her stomach.