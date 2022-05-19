UP Loudspeakers: Yogi Adityanath Warns Officials Of Action If Rules Are Not Followed

After taking action against over 1 lakh loudspeakers at religious places in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned officials of action in case complaints are received of unnecessary loudspeakers being installed and played loudly anywhere in the state.

Last month, a total of 45,733 loudspeakers were removed and the volume of 58,861 others was lowered to be within permissible limits. Varanasi, Meerut, and Kanpur police zones saw the most numbers of loudspeakers being acted upon, as per reports.

Adityanath on Wednesday said in a review meeting with officials via video conferencing from his official residence that his government has successfully removed loudspeakers used in violation of norms at religious places in the state. Referring to peaceful celebrations of Eid, Ramnavmi, and Akshay Tritya, he said it sent a "positive message".

He said, "After talks, unnecessary loudspeakers installed at different religious places have been removed. The noise of loudspeakers should be within the premises where they are installed. We have set this example with amity. In the future also, such situation should prevail.

"If there is any complaint of unnecessary loudspeakers being installed and played loudly, the circle officer, deputy collector and other officials concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them."

Last month, the UP government acted against loudspeakers, citing two UP government orders issued in 2018 and a UP High Court order issued in 2017. UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Twitter at the time that around 33,000 religious leaders were consulted in the drive regarding loudspeakers at religous places in the state.

On Wednesday, Adityanath also gave strict instructions to eliminate illegal vehicle stands being operated at various places in the state within two days.

He said, "It is the responsibility of the local administration to bring a permanent solution to the problem of illegal taxi stands. Otherwise accountability will be fixed."

Adityanath said vehicle stands should be operated as per the rules, adding, "There should be no parking on the roads."

Expressing grief over the large number of casualties in road accidents every year, Adityanath said extra care would have to be taken to avoid them. He said school students need to be made aware of traffic rules and regulations.

(With PTI inputs)