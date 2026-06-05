UP: 15-year-old Boy Found Murdered in Amethi, Probe Launched

Arendra accompanied Amrit Lal's daughter when she came to call him for dinner.
The boy's body was found in a field away from the village
A case is being registered against the accused named in the complaint filed by the victim's father
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by having his throat slit in a village within the Jais area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Arendra, a resident of Pure Bakshi Bahadurpur village, had gone to attend a birthday party at his neighbour Amrit Lal's house on Thursday night, police said.
According to the boy's father, Jageshwar, music and dance continued at the party till around midnight. After returning home, Arendra later accompanied Amrit Lal's daughter when she came to call him for dinner. However, he did not return afterwards.
The boy's body was found in a field away from the village on Friday morning. Police said he had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.
Jais police station in-charge Inspector Amarendra Singh said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination." A case is being registered against the accused named in the complaint filed by the victim's father, the inspector said, adding that police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused