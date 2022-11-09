Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Union Minister Murugan Meets Goa CM To Discuss Preparations For IFFI

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan on Tuesday met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss preparations for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:27 am

The 53rd edition of IFFI is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

“As the festival is expected to witness a very high number of celebrities and film personalities, both Indian and global, special attention is being given to ensure that preparations are of a very high standard,” said an official in the chief minister's office.

The Union minister was on a two-day visit to Goa to take stock of the progress of work with regard to IFFI- 53 and various other development projects, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

