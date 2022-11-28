Unable To Feed His Family, Bengaluru Techie Kills 2-Year-Old Daughter, Attempts Suicide

A 45-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter as he did not have enough money to feed her, and later attempted suicide, police said.

The accused told the police that before killing his daughter, he spent time with her, played with her and hugged her, NDTV reported.

The body of the two-year-old child was found in a lake in Kendatti village of Kolar taluk on Saturday night. A blue car was also found on the bank of the lake, the police revealed.

Spotting the stranded vehicle, locals informed the Kolar rural police station on suspicion.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Parmar. He hails from Gujarat but moved to Bengaluru with his wife Bhavya two years back. According to the police, he suffered immense financial losses in his Bitcoin business and had been unemployed for the last six months. Subsequently, he faced hardships and said he was unable to feed his family.

Following an investigation, he has been arrested and the police is further investigating the case, NDTV reported.

Parmar and his daughter went missing on November 15 after which his wife registered a missing person complaint with the police.

Earlier, Parmar had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police station regarding theft of gold jewellery from his house. But when the police investigated the complaint, it was found that Rahul himself had stolen the jewels from the house and registered a fake theft case with the police.