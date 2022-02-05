Two Dead As Vehicle Turns Turtle In J&K's Udhampur

Two people were killed and many injured when a car turned turtle in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.



The occupants of the car were friends aged between 23 to 26 years and, they were returning home after celebrating a birthday party, they said.



The accident occurred at Thanda Pader on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the early hours when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, they said.



The officials said two died on the spot and, two others were shifted to a district hospital in a critical condition. The injured were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu for specialised treatment.

With PTI inputs.