Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Active COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal

A total of 12,68,393 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 147 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

Two Active COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal
covid cases in Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational image.) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 6:45 pm

The number of COVID-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh dipped to two on Thursday as one more person was cured of the disease, a senior health official said.


       

The coronavirus tally of the northeastern state remained unchanged at 64,484 as no new case was recorded in the last five days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Related stories

COVID-19: Ladakh Reports Two Fresh Cases

‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary: Bollywood Films That Were Inspired By The Gangster Drama

Ashleigh Barty Keeps Cloud On Future Plans After Shockingly Announcing Retirement From Tennis At 25


       

As many as 64,186 people have recuperated from the disease thus far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.54 per cent. The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality was recorded.


       

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and Lohit district have one active case each, the SSO said.


       

A total of 12,68,393 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 147 on Wednesday, Jampa said. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that more than 16,56,139 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines thus far.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Positive Coronavirus Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise