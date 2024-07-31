To Separate Art From The Artist

The nature of crime matters too. In the 1930s, when Frenchman Jean Genet was in his 20s, he earned rather notoriety as a pickpocket and male prostitute and spent many years in jail. At one point, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for being a repeat offender. It took petitions from French intellectual stalwarts like Jean-Paul Sartre and Jean Cocteau to get him released after a short prison term. He wrote some of the most exceptional pieces of prose and plays published in the 20th century. But no one who has read his 1965 book, The Thief’s Journal, will trust him in person. He was terrible. He could play with anyone’s trust. He could betray those who wanted to give him a chance. He could appear irritably unpardonable. He stole from his sexual customers.