Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

The cumulative recoveries, including 11,154 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, touched 33,48,419.

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths
Tamil Nadu logs a decline in COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:40 pm

The daily coronavirus cases fell below the 3,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with the state recording 2,812 fresh positives, thus taking the case count to 34,33,966. The toll climbed to 37,904 with 17 additional deaths.

The cumulative recoveries, including 11,154 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, touched 33,48,419. The total active cases as of today further decreased to 47,643 from 56,002 on Friday. Though the state continued to register a decline in new infections and deaths, fresh cases which touched 4,519 on February 8 declined gradually to 3,971 on February 9, 3,592 on February 10 and 3,086 on Friday and to 2,812 today, according to a bulletin from the state health department.

Similarly, the fatalities due to the contagion too fell to 17 today from 37 on February 8 after remaining at 25 on February 10 and 11, respectively. Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts, accounted for the maximum of 546 and 523 new infections, respectively, today while Chengalpattu recorded 238 cases followed by Tiruppur 169, Erode 152, Salem 146 and Thiruvallur 123 cases. Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Thirupathur recorded cases in single digits while 27 other districts saw new cases below 100.

Related stories

Infant Among 22 Covid Deaths In Odisha; Daily Positivity Rate Below 2%

61 New COVID-19 Cases In Ladakh

Delhi Adds 804 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Positivity Rate Comes Down To 1.50 Pc

With 1,314 people getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries increased to 7,30,063 and the fatalities including one death today, rose to 9,042. The metro accounted for 7,46,398 positive cases while the active cases stood at 7,293, the bulletin said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Tamil Nadu Chennai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

Jolt For BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls, 3 Leaders Rejoin TMC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident