TN Launches India's 'First' Marine Force To Protect Gulf Of Mannar & Palk Bay

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has launched the country's 'first' marine force to protect marine resources and biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Bay.

It will open a "new chapter" in the conservation and protection of precious marine biodiversity such as coral reef, sea grass, and other marine flora and fauna, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said.

"Tamil Nadu launched India's First Marine Elite Force in Ramanathapuram District to protect the marine resources and marine biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Bay. The launch was done through video conferencing at the secretariat," here, an official release said.

A government announcement on the initiative was made during the Budget session 2022. The force will combat marine wildlife crimes, including smuggling, prevention, and poaching of marine animals, particularly in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere and Palk Bay.