National

TN CM Inaugurates Excavation At 8 Sites Including Keezhadi

While the tenth phase excavation will be carried out in Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, the Archaeology department will dig for relics at Thirumalapuram (in Tenkasi district), Chennanur (Krishnagiri district), Konkalnagar (Tiruppur district) and Marungur (in Cuddalore district) under the first phase, Keelnamandi (Tiruvannamalai district) and Porpanaikottai (Pudukottai district) under the second phase and Vembakkottai (Virudhunagar district) under phase III, a release here said