National

TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?

Annamalai highlighted that last week, DMK Law Minister S. Reghupathy had praised Lord Ram as a champion of social justice and secularism, while Sivasankar has recently claimed that Lord Ram never existed.

TN Minister SS Sivasankar (L) TN BJP Chief K Annamalai (R)
TN Minister SS Sivasankar (L) TN BJP Chief K Annamalai (R) Photo: X/@annamalai_k


Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday criticized the state's Transport Minister, S. S. Sivasankar, for contradicting a statement made by a fellow Cabinet member regarding the existence of Lord Ram.

Annamalai highlighted that last week, DMK Law Minister S. Reghupathy had praised Lord Ram as a champion of social justice and secularism, while Sivasankar has recently claimed that Lord Ram never existed. Annamalai urged both ministers to have a discussion and reach a consensus on the matter to resolve the conflicting statements.

What Did TN Minister Sivasankar Say?

In the video the Minister, while speaking at King Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary in Ariyalur, claimed that ponds and temples constructed during Rajendra Chola's reign showed that the king lived.

"But there is no evidence of history mentioning that Ram existed," Sivasankar said at the event.

BJP's Reaction

Posting a video of Sivasankar making the controversial remark, Annamalai remarked on X, "DMK's sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold — who would've thought?"

Annamalai in a detailed post pointed out that last week DMK Law Minister S. Reghupathy praised Lord Ram as a champion of social justice, secularism, and equality, and then he referred to the Transport Minister's recent comment where has now boldly claimed that Lord Ram never existed.

He suggested that DMK Ministers Raghupathy and Sivashankar should have a 'discussion' and come to an agreement about Lord Ram.

Annamalai speaking of DMK party's past stated, "Isn't it fascinating how quickly DMK leaders' memories fade? Weren't they the same folks who opposed our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl for installing the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new Parliament Complex? It's almost comical that the DMK, a party that seems to think Tamil Nadu's history started in 1967, has suddenly discovered a love for the nation's rich culture and history."

