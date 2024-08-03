TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?

Annamalai speaking of DMK party's past stated, "Isn't it fascinating how quickly DMK leaders' memories fade? Weren't they the same folks who opposed our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl for installing the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new Parliament Complex? It's almost comical that the DMK, a party that seems to think Tamil Nadu's history started in 1967, has suddenly discovered a love for the nation's rich culture and history."