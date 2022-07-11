Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC MP, MLA Boycott Kolkata Metro Station Inauguration Over 'Insult' To Mamata Banerjee

We decided to boycott the programme as the Indian Railways have insulted our chief minister. Everybody knows how much work Mamata Banerjee has done to ensure seamless passenger services during her tenure as the railway minister, TMC's North Kolkata MP Sudip Bandopadhyay.

undefined
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 5:38 pm

TMC lawmakers boycotted the inauguration of the Sealdah metro station in Kolkata on Monday, alleging that the Indian Railways has "insulted" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The station, a part of the East-West Metro corridor, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union minister Smriti Irani virtually from Howrah in the evening.

"We decided to boycott the programme as the Indian Railways have insulted our chief minister. Everybody knows how much work Mamata Banerjee has done to ensure seamless passenger services during her tenure as the railway minister," TMC's North Kolkata MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. The Metro Railway Kolkata, which is a part of the Indian Railways, on Sunday night said they sent the invitations for the programme to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), local MP Bandyopadhyay and local TMC MLA Paresh Pal.

Related stories

TMC Claims Mamata Banerjee Not Invited To Sealdah Metro Station Inauguration; BJP Hits Back

Shinzo Abe Had Special Connection With Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

‘Kali’ Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘People Make Mistakes But They Can Be Rectified’

The TMC has been claiming that the railways scheduled the inauguration on Monday, knowing very well that the chief minister would be not in the city to attend it. Also, the invitation was sent to her office at the "last minute" under public pressure. Banerjee is on a tour to northern West Bengal.

Criticising the TMC, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the ruling party is "paying for its past sins". "During the Left Front government, Mamata Banerjee, as the railway minister, did not invite then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to official functions on several occasions. So they should be the last to talk about courtesy," he said.

"Even then, the chief minister, and the local TMC MP and MLA were invited, but they want to make an issue out of it," Sinha added. The foundation stone for the East-West Metro project, which will connect Howrah to Kolkata and Salt Lake when fully operational, was laid in February 2009 by the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sealdah Metro Station MLA West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Union Minister Smriti Irani Indian Railways MP Bandyopadhyay TMC MLA Paresh Pal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0