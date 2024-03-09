Three Killed, Three Injured After Car Crashes Into Eatery On Highway In Latur

Three persons were killed and three others injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway at Ausa in the morning, assistant police inspector Prashant Londhe said.

Six persons were travelling to Latur from Hyderabad in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that suddenly came its way, he said.