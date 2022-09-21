Three Girls Go Missing From PU College Hostel

Three girls who were staying at the hostel of a pre-university college at Maryhill here are reported missing, police said on Wednesday.

The hostel is located very close to the PU college. The girls reportedly went out of the hostel through the window on Tuesday night with their baggage.

Police have recovered CCTV footage showing the girls walking on the road carrying their luggage. They have left a note in their room which read "We are leaving. Sorry."

Two of the girls belong to Bengaluru, while the other is from Chitradurga. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the police said.

(Inputs from PTI)