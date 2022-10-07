Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Threat To Mukesh Ambani: Police Collect Voice Samples Of Suspect

Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:51 pm

Mumbai Police on Friday collected voice samples of a 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The man was arrested from Darbhanga in Bihar on Thursday. 

He had allegedly called the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here twice on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up along with Ambani's residence `Antilia', and kill him and his family members. 

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by D B Marg police station, the caller had also claimed that "we had carried out" Pulwama attack and the Mumbai terror attack. 

The accused, who has passed std 12th, was being interrogated as to his motive behind threatening one of India's richest businessmen, a police official said. The accused's voice samples will be sent to a forensic lab for matching them with the recordings of the threat calls, he said. 

Police also recovered a mobile phone used to make the threat calls on the toll-free number of the hospital, the official added. A security in-charge at Antilia has filed a complaint regarding the threat calls at D B Marg Police Station and submitted recordings of the two calls. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai Police Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Bihar H N Reliance Foundation Hospital First Information Report (FIR) D B Marg Police Station Pulwama Attack Mumbai Terror Attack
