Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Those Giving Hollow Slogans Like 'Beti Bachao' Are ‘Saving Rapists': Rahul On Bilkis Bano Case

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail. "Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 12:19 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded justice for Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are "saving rapists".

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail. "Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano," the former Congress chief said.

Related stories

Bilkis Bano Rapists' Release Fuels Protests Across India

Welcoming Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case With Garlands Defamed Hinduism: Ex-Bombay HC Judge Who Convicted Them

Many Muslim Residents Of Bilkis Bano's Village Leave Over Fears Of Safety After Convicts' Release

Bilkis Bano was gangraped in Gujarat's Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, killed on March 3, 2002 in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. 

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. 

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bilkis Bano Case Rape Case Politics Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Convicts Gangrape Case Rahul Gandhi New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha