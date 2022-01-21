Friday, Jan 21, 2022
This Fusion Cloud Kitchen is Indian but with a Twist

Kalakaari, a new brand under Kitchen Science Foods, aims to blur the lines of experiencing fusion food at the doorsteps of the patrons.

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 1:50 pm

Deconstructed Chaat Kalakaari, Fusion Seekh, Malaysian malai chaap, Tadka spaghetti, Malay broccoli. These Indo-fusion dishes are part of an offbeat dining experience by Kalakaari, a venture that aims to keep the planet first. With concentrated efforts to reduce their carbon footprint in their kitchen, the new cloud kitchen is offering a new gastronomical experience to its customers in Gurugram. 

Co-founded by Shruti Jain and Sanchit Gupta, under the parent company ‘Kitchen Science Foods’, the brand’s focus on local ingredients and cultural fusion separates it from the multitudes of ghost kitchens in operation today. A state-of-the-art hygienic kitchen has limited the use of single-use plastic by opting for glass and compostable bagasse fibre products, which are both eco-friendly and recyclable. 

Kalakaari envisions reaching out to more people in the upcoming months and establishing a dine-in model once it’s safe for everyone to explore the aesthetics of the delicacies on the table in person. Till then, it hopes to continue providing a rich gastronomical experience right at people’s doorstep. 

