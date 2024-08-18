I respect ideas and creativity, which make room for people to be together, and build hope and courage in them. What is the purpose of creativity otherwise? When I make content, I don’t aim to change someone’s life, but momentarily, if I can make them feel good, it’s enough for me. It matters to me how we manifest an idea and make some impact with it. I filmed the Siachen Glacier for the national anthem. It was tough to go that far. I didn’t even know where the Siachen Glacier was, but I knew it’s the highest battlefield in the world. And there, soldiers stand shoulder to shoulder, protecting the nation. So my thought was that the national anthem should play out from the hearts of these soldiers, while the world watches, and feels what these men feel as they perform the highest duty towards the nation. A visual like that instils confidence that there is at least one man out there to take care of all of us.