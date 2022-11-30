Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Home National

The Kashmir Files Row: 'Someone Has To Speak Up', Says Israeli Filmmaker Nada Lapid

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid confessed to feeling 'apprehensive' before calling the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, The Kashmir Files, a 'vulgar and propaganda' film. 

The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files Instagram/ @thekashmirfiles

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 11:31 am

Breaking his silence on the recent controversy around The Kashmir Files, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has said that someone needed to speak up in "countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth".

Speaking to YNet, Lapid, who was the head of the jury at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, further said, "When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed, and is itself on the way to these," according to 

Lapid confessed to feeling "apprehensive" before calling the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie a "vulgar and propaganda" film. 

Speaking to YNet, he said, "It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now."

Lapid landed in controversy after he made negative remarks on the Bollywood film following which he received a lot of flak from directors, actors and people on social media. In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said on Monday that he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival. 

Responding to Lapid's comments, filmmaker Agnihotri put up a video on social media, saying, "What was surprising was that a terrorist’s narrative was given a platform at an event organised by the Indian government, and Indians living in India used this narrative against their own country."

 

Additionally, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon slammed him for 'abusing' India's Invitation as the jury head for the festival. Gilon said that he should be "ashamed" as he had "abused in the worst way" the Indian invitation to him to chair the panel of judges at the film festival.

 

Israel's Consul General to Midwest India Kobbi Shoshani said on Tuesday that debate around the film will bring India and Isreal closer while distancing himself and the state from Lapid's remarks.

Shoshani, who shared the dais with actor Anupam Kher at a press conference, said The Kashmir Files is not propaganda but a "strong movie" that gives place to the sufferings of the people of Kashmir.

