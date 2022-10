With the addition of 38 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 7,45,283, a health official said on Friday.

With these cases reported on Thursday, there are now 306 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count reached 7,33,745, he added.

-With PTI Input