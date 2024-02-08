Terror Attack In Srinagar: Injured Punjab Resident Succumbs To Injuries

The death toll in the terror attack in Habba Kadal area of the city has risen to two as an injured worker from Punjab succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

Rohit Masih succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here this morning. He was shifted to the tertiary care institution late Wednesday night after his condition worsened at the SMHS Hospital, the officials said.

Another worker from Punjab, Amritpal Singh, had died in the terrorist firing at Shalla Kadal in Habba Kadal on Wednesday. It was the first targeted killing of the year. The terrorists had carried out three attacks on non-local workers in 2023, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to three others.

While a circus worker from Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30, 2023 in Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by the ultras on October 31 last year in Pulwama district. Three labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists in Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13.