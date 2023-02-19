Telangana DGP Orders Probe Into Alleged Custodial Death Of Labourer

The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered a probe into the death of a daily wager who had accused the police of “brutally torturing” him after “falsely” accusing him in a chain-snatching case.



DGP Anjani Kumar has directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the allegations and to take disciplinary action against some of the cops. Mohammed Khadeer, a 35-year-old was picked up by Medak Town police at Yakutpura in Hyderabad on January 29.



Once he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, he claimed in a video statement that was recorded by his wife, that the police allegedly beat him for hours. He stated that his condition was so bad that he could not hold a pen. “They hung me upside down for a couple of hours and thrashed me using rubber tyre belts. I kept telling them I am innocent but the torture did not stop," he continued to say in the video.

.@KTRBRS, One Mohd Khadeer Khan-35 was picked up by Medak Police from Yakutpura,Hyd on 29th Jan as a suspect in a theft case & kept in illegal custody for 5 days tortured to third degree and later kept in house arrest denied medical help./1 @mahmoodalitrs @TelanganaDGP @spmedak pic.twitter.com/n7AgfAfVpU — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 9, 2023



He also said that while he was released by the police on February 2, he was allegedly forced to say for that the police kept him just for an overnight. The police also allegedly used rubber tyres belts to beat him brutally over the period of five days.



According to a report by the Indian Express, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin took up the case with SP Priyadarshini and submitted a representation seeking the dismissal of the three policemen. He also demanded that the state government pay ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Khadeer’s family and allot a two-bedroom house in Medak.