Telangana DGP Orders Probe Into Alleged Custodial Death Of Labourer

Telangana DGP Orders Probe Into Alleged Custodial Death Of Labourer

Once he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, he claimed in a video statement that was recorded by his wife, that the police allegedly beat him for hours

Representational Image for Telangana police.
Telangana Police orders probe into death of labourer Representational Image

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 4:43 pm

The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered a probe into the death of a daily wager who had accused the police of “brutally torturing” him after “falsely” accusing him in a chain-snatching case.

DGP Anjani Kumar has directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the allegations and to take disciplinary action against some of the cops. Mohammed Khadeer, a 35-year-old was picked up by Medak Town police at Yakutpura in Hyderabad on January 29.

Once he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, he claimed in a video statement that was recorded by his wife, that the police allegedly beat him for hours. He stated that his condition was so bad that he could not hold a pen. “They hung me upside down for a couple of hours and thrashed me using rubber tyre belts. I kept telling them I am innocent but the torture did not stop," he continued to say in the video.


He also said that while he was released by the police on February 2, he was allegedly forced to say for that the police kept him just for an overnight. The police also allegedly used rubber tyres belts to beat him brutally over the period of five days.

According to a report by the Indian Express, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin took up the case with SP Priyadarshini and submitted a representation seeking the dismissal of the three policemen. He also demanded that the state government pay ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Khadeer’s family and allot a two-bedroom house in Medak.

Tags

National Custodial Death Hyderabad Telangana Probe AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Police Violence
