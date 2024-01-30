Telangana CM Directs Officials To Prepare Action Plan To Address Drinking Water Shortage In Summer

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed concerned officials to formulate an action plan to prevent drinking water shortage in the state during summer months.

During a meeting on Panchayat Raj department with ministers and officials, the CM suggested that water from the newly-constructed reservoirs, apart from Krishna and Godavari rivers be utilised to meet drinking water needs.

The CM noted that it will be easier to supply potable water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs and at a low cost.

According to an official release, the newly-constructed Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar and Ranganayak Sagar reservoirs will be used for meeting the needs.