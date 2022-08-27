Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Logs 539 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of new cases was below 10 in 21 districts of the total 38. The state capital leads among districts with 2,255 active infections and overall 7,87,035 coronavirus cases.

New Covid-19 cases
New Covid-19 cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:08 am

Tamil Nadu logged 539 new Covid-19 infections pushing the tally to 35,66,101 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,034 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

As many as 628 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,22,660 leaving 5,407 active infections, according to a medical bulletin issued here. 

Related stories

187 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu-Kashmir

Telangana Reports 290 New Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Logs 620 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Chennai recorded the majority of cases with 90, Coimbatore 69 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Ariyalur and Tenkasi recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases was below 10 in 21 districts of the total 38. The state capital leads among districts with 2,255 active infections and overall 7,87,035 coronavirus cases.

A total of 23,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,87,98,968, the health bulletin said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Infections Death Toll Remained Unchanged State Health Department Chennai Coronavirus Cases Active Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light