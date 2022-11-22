Tamil Nadu Logs 39 New Covid-19 Cases; Zero Fatalities

Tamil Nadu recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,93,943, the Health department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 69 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,475 leaving 419 active infections.

Twenty of the 38 districts reported zero new cases, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 56 active infections and overall 7,93,073 coronavirus cases.

A total of 6,571 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,99,52,920, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input