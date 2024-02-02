Tamil Nadu, Kerala Got Record Budgetary Allocation In Southern Railway, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been provided record budgetary allocations of Rs 6,331 crore and Rs 2,744 crore, respectively, for rail development projects, from out of a total outlay Rs 12,173 crore for Southern Railway for the financial year 2024-25, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The outlay for both the southern states is seven times the average outlay made during the UPA regime in 2009-2014, he pointed out.

Both Tamil Nadu and Kerala garnered the major share of the total budgetary outlay under BJP rule, Vaishnaw said while announcing the state-wise budgetary allocation for railway projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the coming financial year.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, he said the allocation for Tamil Nadu is seven times the average outlay of Rs 879 crore provided during the UPA regime.