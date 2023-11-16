Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin extended their greetings on National Press Day on Thursday.

Conveying his warmest greetings and best wishes to all the "media friends," the Governor said in his message that "free and fair press is crucial to building a strong and prosperous human-centric democracy. The nation looks up to them with great expectations."

National Press Day is observed on November 16 annually to commemorate a free and responsible press.

"On National Press Day, let's reflect on the power and responsibility of media, as true journalism is the watchdog of a vibrant democracy," Chief Minister Stalin said.

In a post on the social media platform X, he further said, "In times where some succumb to political pressure, let us champion the spirit of unbiased reporting and uphold the core values of a free press."

