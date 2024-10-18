Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem

Governor Ravi said in a post on 'X' that the CM knows well that he recites full 'Tamizh Thaai Valthu' at every function with reverence, pride and precision. The CM was aware that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government 'proudly created' several institutions for spread of Tamil language and heritage within India including Tamil Nadu and several countries of the world. PM Modi took Tamil even to the United Nations, the Governor said.