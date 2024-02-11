National

Tamil Nadu: Foreign Artists Give Govt Buildings In Ukkadam Facelift

The initiative of Ukkadam municipality with artists aims to express the cultural dynamics of Ukkadam and its people, pertaining to historical narratives.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 11, 2024

The view of a street in Tamil Nadu during night (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info-icon

Three Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) buildings at Ukkadam have got a after artists painted its walls to give it a fresh look.

St+art India Foundation, which promotes street art, has joined hands with the city municipal corporation to paint these buildings.

This is the fourth edition of St+art India’s ‘Ukkadam Art District’ project.

St+art has roped in two foreign artists from Spain and Singapore and one Pune-based artist for the same.

Advertisement

The 15-day art campaign focused on beautifying the buildings under the theme ‘its people and interconnectedness’. The initiative aims to express the cultural dynamics of Ukkadam and its people, pertaining to historical narratives.

The team of artists have been camping at Ukkadam since January 31 and the initiative has already caught the attention of both the public and local administrators alike.

Advertisement

The authorities said that besides turning these buildings into selfie spots, the paintings add value to its residents by highlighting their culture.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement