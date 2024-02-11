Tamil Nadu: Foreign Artists Give Govt Buildings In Ukkadam Facelift

Three Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) buildings at Ukkadam have got a after artists painted its walls to give it a fresh look.
St+art India Foundation, which promotes street art, has joined hands with the city municipal corporation to paint these buildings.
This is the fourth edition of St+art India’s ‘Ukkadam Art District’ project.
St+art has roped in two foreign artists from Spain and Singapore and one Pune-based artist for the same.
Advertisement
The 15-day art campaign focused on beautifying the buildings under the theme ‘its people and interconnectedness’. The initiative aims to express the cultural dynamics of Ukkadam and its people, pertaining to historical narratives.
The team of artists have been camping at Ukkadam since January 31 and the initiative has already caught the attention of both the public and local administrators alike.
Advertisement
The authorities said that besides turning these buildings into selfie spots, the paintings add value to its residents by highlighting their culture.