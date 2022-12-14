Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Becomes Minister In Father's Government

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Becomes Minister In Father's Government

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 11:09 am

DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes. The 45-year-old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.

According to an NDTV report, he is likely to be made the sports minister.

The 45-year-old was appointed the youth wing's secretary in 2019 - a post his father held for nearly three decades.

The report further states that Udhayanidhi's elevation had been in store for the past few months and the leadership was waiting for him to complete his acting commitments before he could be inducted into the cabinet as a minister. 

