Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM Launches Anywhere, Anytime Online Patta Transfer Facility

Land owners apply for transfer of patta through Common Service Centers and Registrar's office and their applications are processed online and transfer orders are issued.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 5:05 pm

As part of an initiative to take government services to the people's doorsteps, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched Anywhere, Anytime online patta transfer facility through the Revenue department.

Now, this newly launched facility provides the public the convenience of applying for patta transfer anytime and anywhere through the government portal: https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in /citizen/

"Revenue department is the backbone of State administration and plays an important role in meeting the daily needs of the people and in implementing various socio-economic schemes of the government," an official release here said.

Various documents required by the public, farmers and students like Patta, Chitta, Adangal, Community Certificate, residence proof, income proof etc., are issued. The government has been improving the infrastructure of the Revenue department and equipping it with all facilities to implement citizen-centric services.

Through this new service, public need not visit district offices or CSC to apply for patta transfer. They can pay the required fee online and obtain the approval. Copy of order issued could be downloaded. 

"The move will spare the public from visiting the department offices and eliminate middlemen," the release said.

The urban land records in Tamil Nadu have been computerised during 2014 to 2017 and gradually brought online through the Tamilnilam (urban) software.

Approved urban building plan can be downloaded from the website through this new facility for obtaining loans from banks.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department Kumar Jayant, Director of Land Survey T G Vinay and other officials were present during the launch event held at the Secretariat here.

-With PTI Input

