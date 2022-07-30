Tamil Nadu Adds 1,548 New Covid-19 Cases

Recoveries continued to outnumber new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, with 1,964 recoveries being reported on Saturday. The new cases were 1,548 and the active cases further dipped, according to a health department bulletin.

The active cases stood at 13,094, as against the 13,510 on Friday. With nil fresh deaths, the toll remained at 38,032.

Total coronavirus cases were 35,42,779 and recoveries mounted to 34,91,653. Chennai (345) saw the maximum number of fresh infections on Saturday, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input