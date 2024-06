National

Sushant Singh Rajput: Reflecting on the Complex Narrative | Death Anniversary

On the anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, reflection on the events that transpired reveals a complex narrative. A nation’s grief morphed into a crusade for justice, fuelled by celebrity voices and an impassioned online community. The discourse uncovered deep-seated issues of masculinity and nepotism, while a media frenzy and political undercurrents amplified the saga.