Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Maharashtra Governor's Direction On Floor Test

The Supreme Court did not allow to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for a floor test in the Assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:50 pm

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.  

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against the Governor's decision.  

The top court also issued notice to the Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against the Governor's direction for the floor test.

"We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor. We are issuing notice in the writ petition. You can file a counter in five days. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. Tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition," the bench said.

