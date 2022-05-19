Thursday, May 19, 2022
Supreme Court Sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu To One Year In Jail In 1988 Road Rage Case

Navjot Singh Sidhu and a friend named Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly beat up a man named Gurnam Singh in 1988 who died.

Supreme Court Sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu To One Year In Jail In 1988 Road Rage Case
Navjot Singh Sidhu File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 2:58 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

The apex court was hearing a review petition of its earlier order that let off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 in the 1988 incident in which a man named Gurnam Singh had died after allegedly being beaten by Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu.

The cricketer-turned-politician was acquitted of homicide charges but was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to the deceased, according to The Tribune. The paper added that Sidhu and Sandhu were initially tried for Gurnam Singh's murder, but the trial court in September 1999 acquitted them. 

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the judgement in 2006 and held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and gave him a three-year imprisonment, as per NDTV. The two then approached the Supreme Court that suspended the sentence and granted them bail in 2007. 

In 2018, Sidhu was let go with a fine because "there was no evidence to prove that that the death was caused by the single blow" dealt by Sidhu, as per NDTV.

(With PTI inputs)

