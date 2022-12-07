Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Supreme Court Directs Centre, RBI To Put On Record Relevant Records Relating To Govt's 2016 Decision On Demonetisation

Home National

Supreme Court Directs Centre, RBI To Put On Record Relevant Records Relating To Govt's 2016 Decision On Demonetisation

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 1:23 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.

The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Demonetisation New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop