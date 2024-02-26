'Made A Mistake', Says Kejriwal On Sharing Fake Video; SC Stays Proceedings In 2018 Defamation Case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a Delhi court to suspend proceedings on a plea against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until further notice. The plea involves Mr Kejriwal's retweet of an allegedly defamatory video shared by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

During the hearing, Mr Kejriwal admitted to the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video associated with the BJP IT Cell.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta presided over the matter and ordered a stay on the trial court's proceedings. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 11.