Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Stalin Slams AIADMK Over Poor Fiscal Management, Debts

Stalin refuted the opposition AIADMK's charge that the DMK had not implemented most of the promises it made ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin [email protected]

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 5:19 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the ruling DMK has implemented about 85 per cent of its poll promises and blamed the poor fiscal management of the previous AIADMK regime for the delay in delivering many initiatives.

His government has managed the once poor fiscal situation and now made it better, the Chief Minister said. In his address at a self-respect marriage ceremony of a senior party functionary here, Stalin refuted the opposition AIADMK's charge that the DMK had not implemented most of the promises it made ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

"The Leader of Opposition (K Palaniswami) is saying we have not implemented anything. What have we not. One or two may be pending but that is due to paucity of funds..."

"If you (AIADMK) were concerned about that (state economy) and kept funds, we would have implemented the initiatives. You left us in the lurch by leaving the treasury empty and we found it very difficult to manage the situation," Stalin said. 

He also slammed the previous AIADMK government for the debt situation of the State. But the government has now managed the situation and made it better. "I have been repeatedly stating we have implemented 85 per cent (of the poll promises). This Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will soon deliver the rest 15 per cent," he assured.

He recalled that self-respect marriages were legalised in Tamil Nadu only after the DMK came to power in 1967, led by the then Chief Minister, the late CN Annadurai. Such marriages are held without the usual rituals and the brahmin priests who solemnise the wedding.

